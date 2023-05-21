Under the Radar: Xan Tyler

The latest work from Fife-based musical chameleon Xan Tyler is set to take her in yet another exciting direction, write Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon

Xan Tyler

Xan Tyler has an eclectic musical foundation dating back to the early 1990s, when she was a member of cult band Death Bang Party. She then went on to form synth-pop duo Technique, work with German electronic titans Timo Maas and Martin Buttrich, and in 2021 released Clarion Call with reggae legend Mad Professor.

The Fife-based musical chameleon’s latest work is set to take her in yet another exciting direction. On 26 May she releases the uplifting, laid-back single Miniature Ocean – a duet recorded with Emma Pollock, which will be accompanied by a video shot with John Douglas from The Trashcan Sinatras. This is the first track from her forthcoming album Holding Up Half The Sky, which was produced by Boo Hewerdine and will come out on the Last Night From Glasgow label early next year.

In addition to shooting a video for each song, Tyler will also curate an exhibition to coincide with the launch, which will see 12 female artists (including Lucy Campbell and singer Kathryn Williams) each create a piece of visual art. Before then she will be performing in Falkirk, Kirkcaldy and Stirling on 11, 18 and 25 June respectively, and then at Glasgow’s Glad Café on 7 July. See https://www.facebook.com/XanTylerMusic

