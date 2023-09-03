Under the Radar: waverley.

Their current single Open Bar has a gentle, folky feel, but waverley. also have a more anthemic side likely to appeal to fans of Big Country, write Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon

Edinburgh-based five-piece waverley. (note the small “w” and full-stop, to avoid confusion with other acts of the same name), have come a long way since they met many years ago at Edinburgh Schools Rock Ensemble, whose alumni include Admiral Fallow and Honeyblood.

Current single Open Bar has a gentle, folky feel, but waverley. also have a more anthemic side likely to appeal to fans of Big Country, as displayed on previous release Rest And Be Thankful.

Plaudits and plays have come from across the BBC network including 6 Music’s Tom Robinson and Steve Lamacq, as well as Radio Scotland’s Roddie Hart and Vic Galloway. Earlier this year they headlined King Tut’s and signed to Edinburgh label Blackhall Records, who are set to release a translucent green vinyl EP It Makes an Emptiness of a Crowded Place on 17 November, complete with its own zine and a cover artwork designed by the band.

A special gig with additional piano and strings is set to follow a week later at the capital’s Mash House, before the band return to the studio in the new year. See https://www.facebook.com/bandwaverley/

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide, www.borntobewide.co.uk Find them on Twitter @olafwide and @newfoundsound