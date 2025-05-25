Under the Radar: Water Machine

Water Machine PIC: Jannica Honey

Drawing inspiration from The Pastels, The Beastie Boys and Pavement, Glasgow band Water Machine have developed an idiosyncratic sound that includes snatches of fiddle music and a dog on guest vocals, write Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Glasgow’s Water Machine have been making quite a splash since forming in 2023, garnering endorsements from the likes of punk legend Henry Rollins and veteran presenter Marc Riley. A further seal of approval comes from signing to Fat Cat Records, which has served as a career springboard for the likes of Frightened Rabbit, Twilight Sad and Honeyblood, as well as Icelandic legends Sigur Ros.

The band cite inspirations including The Pastels, The Beastie Boys, Pavement and La Tigre, and have created an idiosyncratic sound which includes the occasional bit of fiddle as well as guest vocals from band member Flore’s dog, Pat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The band – whose members include a chef, a professional quiz master and a drummer who learned to play on Guitar Hero – already have a 6Music session under their belt, as well as appearances at the Great Western Festival and most recently The Great Escape festival in Brighton.

Their album God Park (which includes a limited edition vinyl version), is released on 20 June with a special launch at the Old Hairdressers in Glasgow. Summer shows include Kelburn Garden Party and the JT Soar Festival in Nottingham, with UK-wide and European tours to follow in September and October.

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide visit www.borntobewide.co.uk