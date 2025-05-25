Under the Radar: Water Machine
Glasgow’s Water Machine have been making quite a splash since forming in 2023, garnering endorsements from the likes of punk legend Henry Rollins and veteran presenter Marc Riley. A further seal of approval comes from signing to Fat Cat Records, which has served as a career springboard for the likes of Frightened Rabbit, Twilight Sad and Honeyblood, as well as Icelandic legends Sigur Ros.
The band cite inspirations including The Pastels, The Beastie Boys, Pavement and La Tigre, and have created an idiosyncratic sound which includes the occasional bit of fiddle as well as guest vocals from band member Flore’s dog, Pat.
The band – whose members include a chef, a professional quiz master and a drummer who learned to play on Guitar Hero – already have a 6Music session under their belt, as well as appearances at the Great Western Festival and most recently The Great Escape festival in Brighton.
Their album God Park (which includes a limited edition vinyl version), is released on 20 June with a special launch at the Old Hairdressers in Glasgow. Summer shows include Kelburn Garden Party and the JT Soar Festival in Nottingham, with UK-wide and European tours to follow in September and October.
