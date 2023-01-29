Under the Radar: VLURE

Renowned for their energetic live shows, industrial rockers VLURE are poised to announce a number of festival dates across Europe, write Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon

VLURE

It should come as no surprise that VLURE featured in numerous lists of acts to watch in 2023, including tastemakers DIY, DORK, God Is In The TV, NME and Vic Galloway. Their releases have gone top 10 in the UK vinyl charts and in 2022 they played international festivals The Great Escape, Pitchfork (Paris) and Reeperbahn Festival. This year began with a packed concert at Europe’s leading newcomer event, ESNS, which takes place in the Netherlands.

Based in Glasgow, the five-piece have an industrial rock sound which sometimes veers towards The Prodigy’s Fat Of The Land era. They have built a strong reputation for their energetic live shows, which sometimes see them joined by additional musicians on sax, percussion and electric harp.

VLURE will be demonstrating their live prowess on a UK tour in February, supporting drum’n’bass maverick Lynx, before heading Stateside in March to perform at New York’s New Colossus and SXSW. Around the same time, listen out for their next single, the anthemic Cut It, and expect a number of festival dates across Europe to be announced in the coming weeks. www.facebook.com/vlure.gla

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide, www.borntobewide.co.uk Find them on Twitter @olafwide and @newfoundsound