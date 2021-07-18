Under the Radar: Vicky Gray

Vicky Gray PIC: Gordon MacKenzie

Hailing from Shetland singer, fiddler and composer Vicky Gray blends her traditional roots with more contemporary influences. Taken from her spectacular Atlaness EP, her first solo release to date (out via Stitch Records), Teif on da Lum, was recently premiered on Folk Radio and Horsecross Arts. The video is a collaboration with Shetland filmmaker JJ Jamieson and features beautiful clips of the islands' breathtaking underwater seascapes. The song is partly a reworking of the tunes she learned from her late great Grandfather, fiddler Gilbert (Gibby) Gray. Additional EP highlights include Atlaness – Paul Chamerlain’s Reel and Glybie’s Tune – Kale & Kyoskie.

Support has come from The Skinny, BBC Radio 6, Artrocker and from Jim Gellatly on Amazing Radio, and Gray has previously toured extensively throughout the UK and Canada. She’s performed at festivals like Winnipeg Folk Festival, Glastonbury and Heb Celt, and is a founding member of indie-folk rock band Dante. Find out more at https://linktr.ee/VICKYGRAY

