Vanderlye were formed last year by lead guitarist Calum Steel and Sean McGarvey (vocals and rhythm guitar), who had previously played in various bands active in the Glasgow scene. Enlisting Becky Clarke and Jamie Morrison, the four-piece recorded five tracks at Mogwai’s Castle of Doom Studios, which were were produced by Jamie Holmes who has also worked with the likes of Gerry Cinnamon and Parliamo, and sold out Nice ’n’ Sleazy in September.

Their debut single, Maleable, is a pacy guitar-driven epic with a trace of Billy Idol, while its follow up Guilty Lovers & Heartbreak has an Eighties anthemic pop feel. Both have been championed by Amazing Radio in the UK and on their sister station in the US.

Vanderlye release the follow up, Terrible Comfort, on 26 January, which is a more laidback number, with Clarke backing Garvey on vocal duties. The following night the band play a launch show at McChuill’s in Glasgow supported by Bitter Suite and Virginia Coast, with a live video also in the pipeline. They make their Edinburgh debut at Sneaky Pete’s on 19 April.

Vanderlye

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide, www.borntobewide.co.uk Find them on Twitter @olafwide and @newfoundsound