Under the Radar: Vagrant Real Estate

Vagrant Real Estate is an Aberdonian producer and DJ championing local artists, write Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon

Vagrant Real Estate and Namesbliss PIC: Kye Taliana

Aberdonian producer and DJ Vagrant Real Estate (aka Nick Cronin) has carved out a niche in the world of rap, working with local heroes such as BEMZ and Ransom FA, as well as UK grime pioneers Wiley and Manga Saint Hilare. At the end of 2022, his collaboration with London-based rapper CLBRKS, The Iceberg Theory, sold out its vinyl pressing.

Having played in guitar bands at school, his path into hip-hop was laid by his grandad, who had run a London jazz club. When he digitised his vinyl collection he passed a USB on to the young Cronin, who promptly taught himself how to sample and cut up tracks. His skills came to the attention of another London rapper, Namesbliss (pictured right), with whom he notched up 400,000 streams with Rubicon Lychee, after it ended up on the Adidas playlist.

The pair recently played Sweden’s Future Echoes festival and they release the follow-up, Biggest Belief, on 14 March.

Cronin is also set to open a studio in his home city as part of his Hours platform, which champions local artists and hosts a special night on 24 March as part of Aberdeen Jazz Festival. See www.vagrantrealestate.com

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide, www.borntobewide.co.uk Find them on Twitter @olafwide and @newfoundsound