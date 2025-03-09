Under the Radar: Upturned Boats

Upturned Boats

Pan-Scottish band Upturned Boats would have felt right at home as part of the legendary Fence Collective, write Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon

Based in Glasgow, Upturned Boats hail from various parts of Scotland, from West Lothian to Aberdeenshire. They combine a touching lyrical style with endearing gentle, sound which would have made them a good fit for the legendary Fence Collective. This is the result of a writing process which sees frontman Graeme Black providing the words and basic melody, with the rest of the band then adding their parts and building the arrangements together.

Upturned Boats have and impressive pedigree – members have played with Randolph’s Leap, State Broadcasters and Inspector Tapehead – and they have already caught the attention of tastemakers Gideon Coe (BBC Radio 6 Music), Roddy Hart (Radio Scotland) and Jim Gellatly (Amazing Radio), as well as landing support slots with LT Leif, Modern Studies and American singer-songwriter Jill Andrews.

Their self-titled debut EP is a collection of six wonderful tracks produced by Iain Hutchison, who has previously worked with the likes of Kris Drever, Adam Holmes and Siobhan Miller. Available of CD and digitally, it came out on Friday with an album set to follow at the end of the year. See www.instagram.com/upturnedboats

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide visit www.borntobewide.co.uk