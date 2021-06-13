Under the Radar: To Kill Achilles

To Kill Achilles

To Kill Achilles could justifiably lay claim to be the only band from Scotland who have played more shows in Romania than in Glasgow. But this “emotive hardcore” five-piece from Dundee like nothing more than taking to the road.

Past tours have also seen them perform in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Spain, Macedonia, Bosnia, Serbia and Russia, and so it was no surprise that their album Something To Remember Me By (released on German label Arising Empire), has been well-received both at home and abroad.

Their appeal is arguably extended by vocals more reminiscent of legendary American punk band Suicidal Tendencies than traditional emo wailing, although their lyrics deal with serious issues around mental health.

Embodying a DIY spirit, To Kill Achilles recently filmed a live show in Dundee’s Church venue, which they shot, edited and mixed themselves. Set to come out within the month, (Covid permitting), it will be followed by a tour in the autumn. It’s an opportunity for Glaswegians to check out one of Scotland’s most promising bands and get on board with rest of Europe. For more information, see www.facebook.com/tokillachilles

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide, www.borntobewide.co.uk

