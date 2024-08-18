Under the Radar: Thundermoon
Lorna Kelly, Shaz Jamieson and K Messer, aka Edinburgh synth-pop trio Thundermoon, release dark yet upbeat electro anthem Ritual on 6 September through Leith record label New Teeth. The song is a queer-centred exploration of forgiveness and self-destructive tendencies in toxic relationships, for fans of CHVRCHES, Daft Punk and LCD Soundsystem.
They’ve been championed by RAPAL on BBC Radio nan Gàidheal, Roddy Hart on BBC Radio Scotland, Phoebe Inglis-Holmes on BBC Introducing, Jim Gellatly via Amazing Radio as well as publications such as The Skinny, SNACK Magazine, Alive & Amplified and The Music Mag.
Live, the band have kept busy, with slots at Knockengorroch, Kelburn Garden Party, The Meadow’s Festival and King Tut’s. On Friday, Thundermoon play Edinburgh’s St James Centre as part of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, with a launch party at Leith FAB Cricket Club on 16 November for their EP We Can Do Better Than This, also released via New Teeth on 8 November. Pre-save Ritual at https://thundermoon.ffm.to/ritual and for more information visit https://linktr.ee/thundrmoon
Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide, see www.borntobewide.co.uk
Off Axis Tours CIC is an artist-to-artist, community interest company, on a mission to make the live industry fairer for musicians. Off Axis enables bands and solo acts to build a nationwide fanbase by swapping gigs and touring the UK. They offer a transparent model, where artists keep 100 per cent of profits, showcase at festivals and benefit from expert mentoring. Get tickets or join at https://offaxisgigs.com