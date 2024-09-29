Under the Radar: Theo Bleak
Theo Bleak is the musical vehicle of Dundee-based musician, producer and composer Katie Lynch, who passed up a place at medical school to focus on songwriting. As a teenager she had a keen interest in classical music but started to branch out with her school friend Mark Johnston, with whom she still works to this day.
Theo Bleak’s debut LP, titled Pain, was released on Halloween 2023 and has just been longlisted for the Scottish Album of the Year award, garnering airplay on Radio 1, Radio Scotland and 6Music, as well as media coverage in the US.
The fanbase has been further expanded with a collaboration with The Twilight Sad on the single Don’t Borrow Grief From Later, a sync on BBC 3 series Dinosaur and support slots for Noel Gallagher, Suede, Joesef, Etta Marcus and The Snuts.
On 11 October Theo Bleak get their first ever vinyl release – the AA single In My House and Like A Thorn – which will be accompanied by in-store performances at Assai Records in Dundee and Edinburgh the same day, then in Glasgow on 12 October. These will be followed by a King Tut’s headline show on 19 December, see https://linktr.ee/theobleak
Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide, see www.borntobewide.co.uk
Dragon Soop is a caffeinated alcohol beverage that comes in a wide range of flavours including Dark Fruit Punch, Red Kola and Oranges & Lemons. 7.5% ABV. Please enjoy responsibly. 18+ only, visit https://www.dragonsoop.com
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.