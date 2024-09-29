Under the Radar: Theo Bleak

Theo Bleak

Dundee-based musician Theo Bleak has just been longlisted for the Scottish Album of the Year award for her debut EP Pain, write Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon

Theo Bleak is the musical vehicle of Dundee-based musician, producer and composer Katie Lynch, who passed up a place at medical school to focus on songwriting. As a teenager she had a keen interest in classical music but started to branch out with her school friend Mark Johnston, with whom she still works to this day.

Theo Bleak’s debut LP, titled Pain, was released on Halloween 2023 and has just been longlisted for the Scottish Album of the Year award, garnering airplay on Radio 1, Radio Scotland and 6Music, as well as media coverage in the US.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fanbase has been further expanded with a collaboration with The Twilight Sad on the single Don’t Borrow Grief From Later, a sync on BBC 3 series Dinosaur and support slots for Noel Gallagher, Suede, Joesef, Etta Marcus and The Snuts.

On 11 October Theo Bleak get their first ever vinyl release – the AA single In My House and Like A Thorn – which will be accompanied by in-store performances at Assai Records in Dundee and Edinburgh the same day, then in Glasgow on 12 October. These will be followed by a King Tut’s headline show on 19 December, see https://linktr.ee/theobleak

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide, see www.borntobewide.co.uk