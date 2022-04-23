Under The Radar: The Wife Guys of Reddit

The Wife Guys of Reddit

They create a wonderful, fun and frenetic brand of punk / rock that has seen them championed by the likes of Vic Galloway on BBC Radio Scotland, Tenement TV, Jim Gellatly, Frankie Francis and Johnny Hedley on Amazing Radio, NARC. Magazine, SNACK, Joyzine, KXSF Radio, and many more.

The quartet consists of Elise Atkinson, Angus Fernie, Niamh MacPhail and Arion Xenos with MacPhail and Xenos sharing lead vocal duties. Their latest single Pig Fat, showcases their gloriously irreverent lyrics, tongue-in-cheek humour and contrasting male / female vocal harmonies.

Next Sunday they play Glasgow’s brilliant multi-venue festival Stag & Dagger, 20 May at The Voodoo Rooms in Edinburgh, followed by The Great Eastern festival. Other live outings include Left of the Dial, The Great Western and Songs from Northern Britain festivals. They’re currently recording a brand new EP, which is being produced by Catholic Action’s Chris McCrory visit https://www.facebook.com/thewifeguysofreddit

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide, www.borntobewide.co.uk