Under the Radar: The Naked Feedback

Hailing from Blantyre, The Naked Feedback write energetic, vibrant rock gems. Prior to the pandemic, they toured throughout Europe, secured airplay courtesy of Nicola Meighan on The Afternoon Show on BBC Radio Scotland, played festivals like Tenement Trail and were handpicked as a support act by Frank Turner. The group also unintentionally caused controversy with their video for the track Something Wicked This Way Comes, after several tabloids discovered members of the congregation at the local church where they filmed it were unhappy.

Their excellent new single, Boys Can Cry, tackles male suicide and toxic masculinity, both subjects close to the their hearts. As a result, they’ve teamed up with mental health charity Tiny Changes, set up by Frightened Rabbit in memory of the late great Scott Hutchison, to raise awareness and fundraise. The single is officially released on 24 September, with their first live gig since the beginning of the pandemic at Glasgow’s Broadcast on 11 September, with support from Aluminum Hands and hvsk. Visit https://www.thenakedfeedback.com/

