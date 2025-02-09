Under the Radar: The Marches
Hailing from across Ayrshire and Paisley, The Marches are Katie Palmer, Jane Jenkins, Nicola Singleton and Kate Morrow; an ex-international basketball player, a scientist, multi-linguist and a former X-Factor performer.
Despite being relative newcomers, they’ve already hit some significant milestones. The group headlined King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut in Glasgow for their debut gig, returning to the iconic venue earlier this year for the New Year’s Revolution Festival. They’ve also secured airplay via BBC Introducing, Radio Wigwam, Amazing Radio, Lomond Radio plus some international spins.
As an all-female band in a male dominated industry, they’ve endured negative experiences (listen to Talking Too Much) but remain passionate about gender equality and supporting the LGBTQ+ community.
With influences ranging from The Cranberries and Fleetwood Mac to The Bangles and ABBA, The Marches have a knack for penning infectious pop-rock gems with multi-part vocal harmonies and catchy guitar riffs. Definite ones to watch, catch them live at The Poetry Club in Glasgow on 8 March for their Feel It All launch party, see https://linktr.ee/themarches
Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide, see www.borntobewide.co.uk
Dragon Soop is a caffeinated alcohol beverage that comes in a wide range of flavours including Dark Fruit Punch, Red Kola and Strawberry & Lime. 7.5% ABV. Please enjoy responsibly. 18+ only, visit https://www.dragonsoop.com
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.