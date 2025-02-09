Under the Radar: The Marches

The Marches

Look out for The Marches this March, write Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon

Hailing from across Ayrshire and Paisley, The Marches are Katie Palmer, Jane Jenkins, Nicola Singleton and Kate Morrow; an ex-international basketball player, a scientist, multi-linguist and a former X-Factor performer.

Despite being relative newcomers, they’ve already hit some significant milestones. The group headlined King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut in Glasgow for their debut gig, returning to the iconic venue earlier this year for the New Year’s Revolution Festival. They’ve also secured airplay via BBC Introducing, Radio Wigwam, Amazing Radio, Lomond Radio plus some international spins.

As an all-female band in a male dominated industry, they’ve endured negative experiences (listen to Talking Too Much) but remain passionate about gender equality and supporting the LGBTQ+ community.

With influences ranging from The Cranberries and Fleetwood Mac to The Bangles and ABBA, The Marches have a knack for penning infectious pop-rock gems with multi-part vocal harmonies and catchy guitar riffs. Definite ones to watch, catch them live at The Poetry Club in Glasgow on 8 March for their Feel It All launch party, see https://linktr.ee/themarches

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide, see www.borntobewide.co.uk