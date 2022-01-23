Under the Radar: The Joy Hotel

The Joy Hotel

The Joy Hotel began when Morgan Woods admired Luke Boyce’s guitar playing so much that she invited him to chum her on a trip to LA. Upon their return, the friendship developed into a solid songwriting partnership, cemented by a shared love for vintage pop, vocal groups and layered arrangements. Before long the duo’s ranks had swollen to a seven-piece, including Boyce’s brother and flatmate.

The musical blend sees the founders share vocal duties, accompanied by keyboards and resonant semi-acoustic guitars, creating a sound which the band describe as dreamy pop, psych rock and alt-country. At the end of 2021 The Joy Hotel took up residence at the legendary Rockfield Studios to record their debut album with producer Chris McCrory. The tracks are currently being mixed and will transition into each other without a gap, reflecting the band’s live shows, which take the form of one continuous performance.

A “making-of” documentary will accompany the release and summer festival dates are already confirmed. In the meantime The Joy Hotel welcome listeners with five star sounds served live on their YouTube channel. https://bit.ly/TheJoyHotel

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide, www.borntobewide.co.uk

