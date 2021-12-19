Under the Radar: The Joshua Hotel

The Joshua Hotel, aka Joshua Mackenzie

We first encountered Joshua Mackenzie as the frontman in Inverness-based band Lional. The Joshua Hotel is his fantastically lo-fi dream-pop solo project, written and recorded in isolation at his rural home studio in the Highlands. His brilliant debut single The Moments was released at the beginning of the year, followed by his Closet Romantic EP and his latest single Somebody New – our favourite so far, released via No Big Deal Music.

Mackenzie writes about mental health battles, the pandemic and coping with loss and relationships. He’s secured airplay across the BBC, with Vic Galloway, Grant Stott, Roddy Hart and Phoebe I-H & Shereen Cutkelvin on BBC Radio Scotland and with RAPAL on BBC Radio nan Gàidheal. John Kennedy on Radio X and Jim Gellatly on Amazing Radio have also been supportive, as have Tenement TV and NetSounds.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Check out why we’re all so excited https://www.facebook.com/thejoshuahotel

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide, www.borntobewide.co.uk

Dragon Soop is a caffeinated alcohol beverage that comes in 13 flavours with NEW Dragon Soop Apple & Blackcurrant in stores now. 7.5% ABV. Please enjoy responsibly 18+ only. https://www.dragonsoop.com

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.