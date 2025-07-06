Under the Radar: The Great Pleasure
The Great Pleasure formed after an impromptu performance at Ireland’s biggest festival Electric Picnic.
The core songwriting duo consists of Gillian Christie and Marc Molloy who are joined in the studio and onstage by some of Scotland’s most accomplished musicians, including Christopher Dickie (Glasvegas, Lizzie Reid), Timmy Allen (Awkward Family Portraits / BBC Radio Scotland Young Jazz Musician of the Year), Tom McGuire (Tom McGuire and the Brassholes), Richard Anderson (Vintage Explosion, Strange Blue Dream), Alex Hynes (Quick), Charlotte Marshall, Olivia Jane (Holy Ghost Town) and the Harry Weir Trio (Corto Alto, Kitti).
So far this year they’ve played at Celtic Connections, Eden Festival and they’ve been championed by SNACK Magazine, Clyde 1, Amazing Radio, CamGlen and Radio Wigwam.
Their debut single Aaand…It’s bitter, clocked-up nearly 70,000 streams on Spotify alone with their next, A Table Reserved, out on 1 August with a launch party at Stereo in Glasgow on 22 July, inclusive of a complimentary vinyl when you buy an advance ticket.
Full info https://linktr.ee/thegreatpleasure
Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide, see www.borntobewide.co.uk
Dragon Soop is a caffeinated alcohol beverage that comes in a wide range of flavours including Blue Raspberry, Dark Fruit Punch and Strawberry & Lime. 7.5% ABV. Please enjoy responsibly. 18+ only, visit https://www.dragonsoop.com