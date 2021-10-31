Under the Radar: The Dalmar Chorus

The Dalmar Chorus

The Dalmar Chorus is an excellent new band from Willie Campbell and Kapil Seshasayee. We are fans of both, so we were immediately intrigued by the collaboration. They’ve been co-writing entirely online, exchanging voice memos and demos, and have yet to meet in person.

Campbell co-founded The Reindeer Section alongside Snow Patrol’s Gary Lightbody, co-fronts Astrid and has toured the world. Seshasayee has been championed by the likes of Pitchfork and Rolling Stone India and has showcased at SXSW, Lattitude, and our Wide Days.

They appeared on BBC Radio Scotland’s The Afternoon Show with Grant Stott and BBC Radio nan Gàidheal’s RAPAL with Emma Lamont last week, and both played upbeat debut single Ancestors, released on Friday.

Coinciding with COP26, which gets underway today, The Dalmar Chorus have been writing about the climate emergency and wellbeing economy. Their debut gig takes place at Common Ground Fest at Glasgow University’ QMU on Saturday, when the pair will meet and perform for the very first time. See https://www.facebook.com/TheDalmarChorus/

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide, www.borntobewide.co.uk

Taking place at QMU in Glasgow on 6 November during COP26, Common Ground Fest aims to bring together musicians, politicians, activists and the general public with the goal of transforming the economy and saving the planet. Presented by FiiS (Festival Internacional de Innovación Social) and WEAll (Wellbeing Economy Alliance), the programme includes talks from Caroline Lucas MP, Dr Katherine Trebeck, Sandrine Dixson, Pat Kane and Julieta Martínez, as well as music from The Fratellis, The Dalmar Chorus (Kapil Seshasayee, Willie Campbell), Colonel Mustard & The Dijon 5, Sacred Paws and Kitti, see https://www.commongroundfest.org (Free entry, doors 4pm, ages 14+)

