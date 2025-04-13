Under the Radar: The Burgers
Originally hailing from Beijing, China, Zac Burger is the songwriter and linchpin behind excellent punk / folk group The Burgers, now based in Glasgow.
They’ve been championed by Jim Gellatly on Amazing Radio, SNACK Magazine, Discovery Music as well as securing airplay on CamGlen, Sunny G and Radio Wigwam.
To date, Zac Burger has released two full length albums, entirely in his native Mandarin and co-wrote an indie / punk LP with Seattle-based artist Harder Wins. On 23 May, his first body of work written entirely in English is released via his own imprint Unsolicited Demos Records on limited edition cassette, titled Kick Fights To Lose. It’s an energetic, urgent, and angry punk record which incorporates elements of his next passion – the Chinese martial art Bajiquan it’ll also be accompanied by a cool ‘the making of’ zine.
Organised via his own DIY project Outcast Unscene live dates include Glasgow’s BLOC on 11 May, Edinburgh’s Wee Red Bar at Edinburgh College of Art on 23 May plus London and Leeds visit https://linktr.ee/theburgersmusic
Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide visit www.borntobewide.co.uk
