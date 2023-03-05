Under the Radar: The Big Day

With their gem of a single Fashion Statement gaining extensive airplay, The Big Day should be able to instigate an audience singalong when they play TRNSMT in July, write Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon

The Big Day

Glasgow quartet The Big Day consists of Ryan Hunter, Leo Lyne, Rhauri Brannigan and Matt Graham. They’ve sold out headline shows at King Tuts in Glasgow and Edinburgh’s Sneaky Pete’s and supported acts like POND, Lime Cordiale and Baby Strange. Hunter also has songwriting credits with Under The Radar favourites Brooke Combe and Gallus.

Their bouncy, upbeat single Fashion Statement is a perfect pop gem and it’s no surprise this has led to them enjoying airplay on Radio 1 with Jack Saunders, Amazing Radio thanks to Jim Gellatly, BBC Introducing and BBC Radio Scotland with Phoebe I-H, Shereen Cutkelvin and Vic Galloway, with all three presenters adding the band to their ones to watch for 2023. They’ve secured a sync on Made In Chelsea, featured on Apple Music and Deezer playlists and been championed by Tenement TV.

The band are confirmed for a slot at TRNSMT in July and they play our Wide Days convention in Edinburgh from 13-15 April see https://www.instagram.com/thebigdayband

