Under the Radar: The Ayoub Sisters

The Ayoub Sisters. Picture: Abdelrahman Gabr

The Scottish Egyptian instrumentalists and composers are adept at blending genres, write Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon

Scottish Egyptian instrumentalists and composers, The Ayoub Sisters have built an impressive career since scoring a number one in the Official Classical Charts with their eponymous debut album.

Championed by legendary producer Mark Ronson, they are adept at blending genres and cultures, which is particularly evident on their second LP, the amazing Arabesque, as well as the soundtrack of the animated short film, The 21, released earlier this year. Comprising Laura on violin and Sarah on cello, the duo have worked with a string of renowned orchestras and appeared on a range of different broadcasts, ranging from Last Night Of The Proms to Songs Of Praise. Other high-profile bookings include performing for King Charles at the Honours of Scotland Coronation service, as well as an invitation to open for classical music royalty, Il Divo, at Edinburgh Castle.

They return to the capital on 15 August for our Made In Scotland Gigs showcase and a week later play the Shrewsbury Folk Festival. This followed by a single and dates in the Middle East in the autumn, with a UK tour in the pipeline for 2026. www.theayoubsisters.com

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide, see www.borntobewide.co.uk