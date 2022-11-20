Under the Radar: Terra Kin

The new EP from Terra Kin is one of the musical highlights of 2022, write Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon

Terra Kin PIC: Kai Gillespie

In 2020 it looked like Hannah Finlay’s previous band was about to sign a deal with Island Records, when the pandemic struck and the various musicians went their separate ways. However, after being discovered on Instagram by Fred Again.. the Glasgow artist ended up being invited to sing on his track Hannah (the sun), which has been streamed on Spotify over 8 million times since its release just over 12 months ago.

A solo deal has since been signed with Island, with Hannah releasing under the name Terra Kin and picking up a slot at TRNSMT. The new EP, Too Far Gone, is a collaboration with producers Norman Willmore and multi-instrumentalist jazzer Liam Shortall (aka Corto.alto). A musical highlight of 2022, its four tracks are carried by a compelling vocal style, underpinned by a laid-back jazz vibe on Liquid Love, while the other three tracks boast a captivating sparseness.

Terra Kin has just been announced as one of the first 50 acts for the UK’s largest showcase event, The Great Escape, which takes place in Brighton in May, and will be performing a headline show at Glasgow’s Glad Café on 22 November.

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide, www.borntobewide.co.uk Find them on Twitter @olafwide and @newfoundsound