Under the Radar: Supermann on da beat

Supermann on da beat, aka Sanjeev Mann, has had a meteoric rise in Scotland’s hip-hop scene since teaching himself production skills by watching YouTube videos during the pandemic. His prodigious output has seen him collaborate with numerous artists including Chef The Rapper, Kapil Seshsayee, Viv Latifa, Randombrownkid, P Caso and Conscious Route, as well as Chicago-based Rockie Fresh, who responded to an Instagram message asking him to guest on the recent single dedicated to his city.

Supermann has two more singles lined-up before Christmas – Ripstik featuring ENJI on 8 December and Horror with Grim Sickers a week later. Moreover, when he is not recording, he hosts Glasgow’s Hip Hop Scotland night and campaigns for better provision for artists with disabilities (he will be speaking on the subject at our Wide Days conference in May).

On 26 February Supermann makes his solo debut with a six-track spoken EP which also promises to draw on his other musical loves, metal and grunge. Expect optimal creative standards and in the meantime, look out for a video, two more collaborations in January and inclusion on a slew of playlists. See https://linktr.ee/Supermann.Sanjeev

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide, www.borntobewide.co.uk Find them on Twitter @olafwide and @newfoundsound