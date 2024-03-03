Under the Radar: Sub Violet

Sub Violet

Sub Violet are an explosive alternative rock trio with members based in Glasgow and Milton Keynes. They’ve been championed by Nels Hylton on his Future Alternative show on BBC Radio 1 as well as picking up airplay via Amazing Radio, and they’ve also enjoyed support from blogs such as Clout Magazine and Our Sound Music.

Their sound incorporates a delightful mix of influences and styles ranging from post-punk, folk, country, rock, pop and even jazz. They’ve been working with Glasgow’s 45 A-Side Recordings owner Paul Campbell McInally, who produced their latest single Spinning, alongside Blair Crichton from Dead Pony as co-producer.

The band just performed at London’s Dublin Castle, and they headline Glasgow’s The Poetry Club at SWG3 on 16 March, with support from UTR favourites Pitnamoon (who they’ll join in Aberdeen on 7 June at Cafe Drummonds). With several tour dates and festival slots in the pipeline (including a gig in Whitehaven at The Twisted Tongue on 22 June), and new singles scheduled for release, the future looks bright for Sub Violet. See https://linktr.ee/subviolet

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide, www.borntobewide.co.uk Find them on X @olafwide and @newfoundsound