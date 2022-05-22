Under the Radar: Steg G

Steg G

Composer, producer, lecturer and hip-hop artist Steg G released his album Surface Pressure recently – an accomplished compilation featuring ten of Scotland’s most exciting rappers, who explore and share their thoughts on climate change.

Commissioned by the Glasgow Barons, Govan's regeneration orchestra, who work with local communities to make music and revitalise local venues, it features Under the Radar favourites such as Conscious Route, Nova Scotia The Truth and Stanley Odd frontman Solareye, as well as Empress, Respek BA, Freestyle Master, Sweet Rogue, CCTV, Jam, Jay-Lee and Johnny Cypher.

Support has come from Phoebe I-H and Shereen Cutkelvin on their BBC Introducing show on BBC Radio Scotland, our sister title The Scotsman, the Skinny and community radio stations like CamGlen.

Fresh from supporting Stereo MCs last week, Steg G plays live at Scotland’s first alcohol free music festival, Recovery Connects, at Glasgow’s Queens Park on 29 May, alongside collaborators Freestyle Master and CCTV, see www.steg-g.com

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide, www.borntobewide.co.uk