Under the Radar: Sonia Killmann

Sonia Killmann

Sonia Killmann is a talented musician, producer and multimedia artist based in Glasgow. Fluent in German, French and English, she has worked throughout Europe, as both a musician and as an audiovisual artist, and is currently in Russia, participating in an artist residency. On her return next month, she has several performances lined up as part of Cryptic’s cutting-edge sonic arts festival, Sonica.

Performing as Failed System Test on 12 March alongside Aidan Lochrin, the duo’s semi-improvised set, Disintegrations C, will incorporate coded visual projections, saxophone and bass-heavy dub overtones. Killmann will also provide audiovisual support to British-Rwandan sound artist Auclair on 11 March and Annabelle Playe on 18 March, all at Glasgow’s Tramway.

L.anc is another Killmann collaboration worth discovering. Alongside Sam Irvine, Killmann wrote and recorded the album Highest Hill \ Lowest Valley in a 24 hour period, raising awareness and funds for the charity AKT, helping young LGBTQ+ people who are facing or experiencing homelessness. See https://sonia-killmann.com/ and https://sonic-a.co.uk/

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide, www.borntobewide.co.uk

