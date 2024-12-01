Under the Radar: Soapbox
Over the past few months Soapbox have firmly established themselves as our favourite new band from Glasgow. Formed in 2022 by Tom Rowan (vocals and lyrics) and Aiden Bowskill (bass), they have since been joined by Jenna Nimmo (drums) and Angus Husbands (guitar), releasing a string of instantly memorable tracks which have proved a hit on several punk playlists.
In little over a year the band have performed at a variety of festivals including TRSMT, Tenement Trail and Hidden Gems in Dumfries, as well as touring with Dead Pony, whose guitarist, Blair Chrichton, has produced the band’s releases.
Rowan’s rhythmic delivery has echoes of punk poet John Cooper Clarke, as well as more contemporary wordsmiths such as Sleaford Mods and Yard Act. However, his West Coast accent and lyrical themes offer a deeper connection for Scottish listeners particularly on masterpieces Yer Da and their latest single, Disgrace. Musically they have more in-common with The Offspring or closer to home, Gallus.
Soapbox tour the UK throughout December, playing Glasgow’s QMU on the 13th. They begin 2025 with the Rockaway Beach gathering in Bognor Regis followed by a string of European festival dates in May.
Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide, see www.borntobewide.co.uk
