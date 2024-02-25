Small Car NRG

Kyle Molleson is the next generation of Scotland’s biggest musical clan and spent his early years on the Outer Hebrides, imbibing folk music and his dad’s piping. Under the name Makeness he has gone on to carve out a well-deserved reputation for innovative electronic greatness, which continues with his latest musical vehicle, Small Car NRG.

Joined by fellow band member Gus, the duo began the offshoot during lockdown and road-tested each recording by playing it on the stereo of Molleson’s VW Golf, creating a driving sound which blends techno and acid house. Following the lifting of restrictions, they began hosting underground parties in London and a secret festival in the Scottish Borders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On 15 March they release two tracks – Small Car NRG and Geodome In Kent – on the Street Legal imprint of Edinburgh’s Paradise Palms Records. A UK tour is already in the pipeline, with dates confirmed for Newcastle, Manchester and Glasgow. Moreover, they are set to perform at the 10th edition of Edinburgh’s Hidden Door festival in May, coinciding with Paradise Palms’ latest Bonnie Tropical 7 compilation, which celebrates music made or connected to Scotland. See www.theparadisepalms.com

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide, www.borntobewide.co.uk Find them on Twitter @olafwide and @newfoundsound