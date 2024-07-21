Under the Radar: Slow Flame

Slow Flame

Promising electro-pop synth duo Slow Flame have just released a highly danceable debut album, write Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon

Slow Flame are a promising electro-pop synth duo hailing from Glasgow. Creating music together since high school, Joseph Hegazy and Glen Farris combine pop, rock, R’n’B, hip-hop and metal influences.

They self-released their outstanding and highly danceable debut album Never Closer To The Sun earlier this month – an exploration of the positive and negative impacts technology and the internet have upon our lives, complete with beats, bleeps and blips. They’ve enjoyed airplay via BBC Introducing with Shereen Cutkelvin and Phoebe I-H, Jim Gellatly on Amazing Radio and been featured on Spotify editorial playlists including the coveted Fresh Finds.

The duo are fiercely independent, too, recording, mixing, mastering and producing the album themselves. Hegazy has put his video game development skills to good use, too, combining live footage and motion tracking with 2D and 3D animation for their music videos. We recommend their album launch party at Glasgow’s Nice ’N’ Sleazy on 21 August or catch them at Edinburgh’s Sneaky Pete’s supporting UTR favourite PELOWSKA on 22 August, see www.slowflame.online/

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide visit www.borntobewide.co.uk