Under the Radar: SLIX

An impressive four-piece with a pacey indie guitar sound, SLIX will be looking to build their fan base with festival slots later this year, write Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon

SLIX PIC: Jen McAnally

SLIX have enjoyed an impressive 12 months, with sell out shows at King Tut’s and festival slots at both Stag & Dagger and Tenement Trail. Hailing from Gourock, the four-piece have known each other since nursery school and their pacey indie guitar sound belies the fact that their ranks include a professional actor and a classically trained trumpeter who once toured Germany with an orchestra.

Lyrically their storytelling approach is reminiscent of Parliamo and The View, who they supported at Glasgow’s 02 Academy. This particularly connects on their last single Regular, which recounts the consequences of a drunken night out. Finding their video budget limited to £300, they decided to spend it on a night in the pub with their friends, which they filmed from beginning to end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The band have picked up plays on Radio Scotland, Radio 1 and Amazing Radio, which bodes well for their next single, With You. It is released on 24 February, the day before their sell-out King Tut’s show with Irish band Basht. Already booked for TRSNMT, expect SLIX to build on their impressive rise as they connect with audiences further afield. www.slixuk.com

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide, www.borntobewide.co.uk Find them on Twitter @olafwide and @newfoundsound