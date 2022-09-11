Under the Radar: Slim Wrist
The artists formerly known as Super Inuit have changed their name and taken a new musical direction, write Derick Mackinnon and Olaf Furniss
Creating slick electronic pop, Edinburgh duo Slim Wrist have been drawing comparisons to artists like Portishead, Cocteau Twins, and Sylvan Esso, and they released their excellent debut album Closer For Comforting on Friday, with a launch party at The Safari Lounge in Edinburgh.
Fern Morris and Brian Pokora have been writing together since 2016 and were formerly known as Super Inuit, changing their name to reflect a change in musical direction. The pair also take charge of production duties, with mixing and mastering courtesy of Dave Lloyd, aka Dave Oscillation from excellent electronic trio (and former Under The Radar act) Stillhound.
They’ve secured airplay thanks to Emily Pilbeam on Radio 1, Phoebe I-H and Shereen Cutkelvin via BBC Introducing on BBC Radio Scotland, Steve Lamacq on BBC Radio 6, Edinburgh’s EHFM, and they have been featured on official Spotify playlists such as Scotify.
Check out the album at https://slimwrist.bandcamp.com/album/closer-for-comforting and keep an eye out for live dates at https://www.facebook.com/slim_wrist
Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide, www.borntobewide.co.uk Find them on Twitter @olafwide and @newfoundsound
