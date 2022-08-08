Under the Radar: Silvi

Jodi Findlay

From an early age, Jodi Findlay’s mother infused her daughter with a love of Motown, and it wasn’t long before she was singing in local theatre productions in her native Bathgate. Fast forward to 2020 and this early experience turned out to be the seed for her musical vehicle Silvi, which saw her debut release – a rousing anthem titled That’s Not Love – picked up by BBC Introducing. Throughout the pandemic Findlay kept up the creative momentum, sending Glasgow producer SERA songs she worked on at home, before eventually teaming up in person to record in his studio.

In February Fildlay finally made her live debut with Silvi, bringing together a solid team of musicians for the band, while the single Rain attracted interest from Spotify playlists, as well as Amazing Radio and EHFM.

Latest track Burning is a brooding number, with a guitar sound which would fit nicely into a Peaky Blinders episode. It sets up a busy few weeks for Findlay, with an appearance on the Fringe on the Just Get A Real Job live podcast on 10 August, a headline show at King Tut’s in Glasgow on 21 August and festival dates including Vibration (Callendar Park), Outwith (Dunfirmline) and True North (Aberdeen). See www.facebook.com/silvisounds

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide, www.borntobewide.co.uk Find them on Twitter @olafwide and @newfoundsound