Under the Radar: Shay O'Dowd

Shay O’Dowd

Glasgow-based singer songwriter has released a fantastic debut EP and upbeat follow up single

Sign up to our Arts and Culture newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For fans of Lewis Capaldi, Sam Fender, and Noah Kahan, Glasgow-based singer songwriter Shay O’Dowd is a very promising young artist who burst onto the scene with a sold out headline show at King Tut’s Wah Wah Hut.

Fast forward to the release of his fantastic debut EP Growing Pains in June earlier this year, and the wonderfully upbeat follow up single BACK IN A HEARTBEAT which earned him the coveted Track of the Week title thanks to Phoebe Inglis-Holmes and Stephanie Cheape on BBC Introducing on BBC Radio Scotland. He’s also been championed by Tenement TV and is managed by the same team behind UTR favourite JOESEF.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

O’Dowd has been announced as the Breakthrough Award Winner at the prestigious Scottish Music Awards, raising funds for music therapy charity Nordoff Robbins, and will perform at the legendary Barrowland Ballroom on 8 November as part of the ceremony. He’ll also headline his biggest hometown show to date on 23 December at Glasgow’s Saint Lukes. Full info visit https://linktr.ee/shayodowd

Derick Mackinnon and Olaf Furniss run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide, see www.borntobewide.co.uk