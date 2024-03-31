Under the Radar: Seán R McLaughlin & The Wind-Up Crows
Hailing from the tiny Island of Bressay in the Shetland Islands, Seán R McLaughlin & The Wind-Up Crows released their fantastically jubilant single Wishing Well via Stitch Records on Friday. The song is a folk-tinged masterpiece and features Seán’s cousin, UTR favourite and Glastonbury Emerging Talent winner Lewis McLaughlin, as well as his band Vicky Gray, Stephen Thom, Sandy Batchelor, Fraser Walpole and Roberto Cassani.
Taken from his forthcoming debut album Goodnight, Lad (out 3 May) it was co-produced by McLaughlin, Frightened Rabbit’s Andy Monaghan (who is also a cousin) and Jeremy Backofen (The Felice Brothers). Artists such as Joe Montague, Alex Johnson, and JJ Jamieson also contributed to the record.
It’s no surprise Seán R McLaughlin & The Wind-Up Crows have already been championed by US / Canadian publication EARMILK, enjoyed airplay on Tom Robinson’s BBC Radio 6 Music Introducing Mixtape as well as support from the RAPAL team via BBC Radio nan Gàidheal and Iain Anderson on Radio Scotland. Find out more at https://www.windupcrows.com
Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide, www.borntobewide.co.uk Find them on X @olafwide and @newfoundsound
