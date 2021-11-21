Under the Radar: Sean Bonner

Sean Bonner

Sean Bonner is a 15 year-old singer-songwriter (and actor) from Glasgow, making him the second youngest artist ever featured in Under the Radar. From the age of just 8 years old, he’s been singing, acting and dancing and he honed his craft through GAMTA (Scotland’s longest running provider of musical theatre training), leading to performances alongside David Hasselhoff at the SECC, as well as numerous short films and theatre productions.

Bonner is currently writing and recording with producer Jamie Duffin, he’s secured airplay on CamGlen and Sunny G Radio, and he was nominated for the Sound of Young Scotland Award at the Scottish Album of the Year Awards. He’s also been noticed internationally, and performs at Teenstock in Florida on 11 December. On his return to Scotland, he tours with youth music project Hit The Road, visiting The Mash House in Edinburgh on 15 December, Websters Theatre in Glasgow on 16 December and The Tolbooth in Stirling on 17 December, alongside Shorthouse and Leiah Maitland. See https://www.facebook.com/seanbonnermusic

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide, www.borntobewide.co.uk

