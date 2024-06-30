Under the Radar: Scorpio Leisure

Scorpio Leisure

Scorpio Leisure are an Edinburgh four-piece specialising in dark grooves, write Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon

Scorpio Leisure must be the only sauna in the world which lends its name to two musical ventures. The first was an album by Callum Easter’s former band, The Stagger Rats, and more recently it has been adopted by a four-piece comprising veterans of Edinburgh’s music scene: Russell Burn (The Fire Engines/Win), Hettie Noir (The Gussets), Colin J Whitson (Gin Goblins) and Mungo Carswell (Night Caller).

Specialising in dark grooves, they recorded their forthcoming album at Rusty’s Yard studio, which – like the business which inspired their name – is located in the shadow of Leith’s Easter Road stadium, although it will be less familiar to the average supporter of Hibernian FC.

Titled Audio Pleasure, and due for release on special vinyl via the Last Night From Glasgow label, it includes guest appearances by legendary Josef K and Orange Juice guitarist Malcolm Ross as well as producer and melodica maestro George T.

Scorpio Leisure play an album launch gig at Edinburgh’s Voodoo Rooms on 19 July, which will include DJ sets by Joseph Malik and Grandmother Flash (aka Tonia Todd), and festival dates are set to be announced soon, see www.underthewires.org/scorpio-leisure

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide visit www.borntobewide.co.uk