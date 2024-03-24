Under the Radar: Sarah/Shaun

Sarah/Shaun

Multi-instrumentalist Shaun McLachlan has been a perennial presence on Edinburgh’s music scene with his band Delta Mainline, but his latest musical venture is very much homemade and came about when his wife Sarah began singing along to his recordings.

The result is the duo’s debut EP, It’s True What They Say? which is released on Hobbes Music on 12 April (including a very fetching “rave glow stick yellow” vinyl version).

While the track Dust Tears sees them sharing vocal duties over a synth foundation reminiscent of Moby’s Go, the EP takes a turn towards late 60s pop, with the song Starbed. A dreamy combination of keyboards and slide guitar provided by Chris Dixie Darley (Father John Misty) it marks Sarah’s first shot at songwriting and suggests she should have channelled her childhood piano and violin lessons much earlier.

The couple have already attracted the attention of BBC Radio 6 Music’s Mary Anne Hobbs show and Radio Scotland’s Roddy Hart, which highlights the music’s broad appeal. Sarah/Shaun play a special Record Store Day at Edinburgh’s Underground Solushn on 20 April and expect more gigs to follow after the EP’s release, see https://linktr.ee/sarahshaunofficial

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide, www.borntobewide.co.uk Find them on X @olafwide and @newfoundsound