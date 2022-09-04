Under the Radar: Russell Stewart
Produced by Stuart Ramage and Roan Ballantine of VanIves, Russell Stewart’s new single will form part of series of relases over the coming months, write Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon
Russell Stewart came to nationwide attention with his debut single Midsummer, which notched up over 3 million streams on Spotify and earned him a place on the prestigious Our Generation Class of 2020 playlist. It was followed by the alt-soul groove belter, Citrus, which was picked up by both Radio Scotland and Radio 1 Introducing, before the Glasgow-based artist retreated during the pandemic to further hone his sound.
This summer, the erstwhile Taekwondo medallist returned to the stage for slots at the Eden Festival and Kelburn Garden Party, as well as supporting VanIves at their album launch in May.
Stuart Ramage and Roan Ballantine of VanIves have also taken on production duties for Stewart’s latest single, Align, which came out on Friday. Accompanied by a video shot at the Pipe Factory in Glasgow’s Barras by the Oddness Studio, it will form part of series of relases over the coming months. In the meantime, Stewart will be gracing the stage at the excellent Outwith Festival in Dunfermline on 10 September. See https://www.facebook.com/itsthisrussell