Under the Radar: Russell Stewart

Russell Stewart PIC: Kieran Howe

Russell Stewart came to nationwide attention with his debut single Midsummer, which notched up over 3 million streams on Spotify and earned him a place on the prestigious Our Generation Class of 2020 playlist. It was followed by the alt-soul groove belter, Citrus, which was picked up by both Radio Scotland and Radio 1 Introducing, before the Glasgow-based artist retreated during the pandemic to further hone his sound.

This summer, the erstwhile Taekwondo medallist returned to the stage for slots at the Eden Festival and Kelburn Garden Party, as well as supporting VanIves at their album launch in May.