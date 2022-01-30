Under the Radar: Rudi Zygaldo

Rudi Zygadlo PIC: Harrison Reid

Glasgow-based Rudi Zygadlo has been creating quirky, eclectic electronic music since 2010, with releases on Planet Mu, via Diplo’s Mad Decent and on his own imprint RZ. He created the sound design for Gorillaz’ award-winning Humanz app, and he’s scored music for various film and TV projects. His band consists of Rory Haye on bass, Andrew Pattie on keyboards and Liam Chapman on drums. His songs are sometimes odd and his lyrics are often irreverent, but he’s not afraid of a good hook.

Blurring the boundaries of our online and offline selves, conscious and subconscious, his new single Transport offers a glimpse into Zygadlo’s weird and wonderfully creative mind. Transport is set for release later this year on his Chattanooga EP, alongside 2021 single Athens Love Boat. We also enjoyed his week-long residency on community radio station Clyde Built Radio, titled Doggerland, where he interviewed the likes of Orlando Weeks from The Maccabees and – well – his Dad. Listen at https://soundcloud.com/clydebuiltradio/sets/lunchtime-special-doggerland and https://www.facebook.com/zygadlomusic

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide, www.borntobewide.co.uk

