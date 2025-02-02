Under the Radar: Roller Disco Death Party

Roller Disco Death Party PIC: Brian Sweeney

Glasgow duo Roller Disco Death Party are all about the hooks, write Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon

Roller Disco Death Party announced their arrival last spring with the frenetic banger Day By Day, reminiscent of harder-edged Chemical Brothers, back when there was a preference for locking onto a hook.

The Glasgow duo first met during the pandemic, forming a creative partnership post-lockdown, with Neal McHarg (synths) recording the tracks and Amelia Boyle laying down live drums. Production is provided by Sabres Of Paradise’s Jagz Kooner, whose credits include Primal Scream, Souwax, Manic Street Preachers, Garbage and indeed, the Chemical Brothers.

The band have already built a live following in Glasgow (their Tenement Trail appearance had a queue down the street), while Day By Day was used as the theme for the BBC’s Late Night at the Euros in the summer.

Roller Disco Death Party play McChuills in Glasgow tonight (2 February), with their latest single Another Saturday Night released on 12 February. It’s an instant masterpiece, combining a captivating groove with a spoken-word, feelgood vocal. Expect more new releases in the spring ahead of various festival appearances.​

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide, see www.borntobewide.co.uk