Under the Radar: Retro Video Club

Retro Video Club PIC: Rory Barnes

Edinburgh quartet Retro Video Club’s career got off to a flying start in 2017 with a sold out show at The Mash House. Fast forward to present day, and they’ve hit a lot of significant milestones, including sold out shows at The Liquid Rooms, the 1,000 capacity Assembly Rooms and Saint Lukes in Glasgow.

They’ve also supported Bastille, The Hunna and – one of their highlights – The Libertines at The Barrowland Ballroom. Their songs have been synced on TV shows such as Made in Chelsea and Tattoo Fixers, they’ve had airplay from BBC Scotland, BBC Radio nan Gàidheal, XS Manchester and Amazing Radio, and they’ve been championed by our sister paper Edinburgh Evening News.

New single Disaster is an energetic indie rock gem, released ahead of their show at Glasgow’s SWG3 on 26 August. They then embark on an extensive tour, from 17-27 November, with a support slot with The Kooks already in the calendar for next year, see www.retrovideo.club

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide, www.borntobewide.co.uk

