Under the Radar: Rebecca Vasmant

Rebecca Vasmant PIC: Steven McLaren

Rebecca Vasmant has established herself as something of a catalyst on Scotland’s jazz scene, championing the genre through DJ sets, programming live showcases at Glasgow’s Sub Club, hosting record fairs and presenting radio shows. Meanwhile, further afield, she has toured in 22 countries, performed at numerous festivals and is part of a residency at the prestigious Ronnie Scott’s Jazz Club in London.

Now she is adding another string to her bow, with the launch of Rebecca’s Records, a joint venture with pioneering Berlin label K7. Her debut release With Love, From Glasgow is out on 4 June, and it’s a compelling collection of nine tracks on which she collaborated with 23 Scottish musicians. Available on vinyl as well as digital, its debut single Jewel Of Thought has already garnered interest across the BBC network, including plays from Gilles Peterson.

This week Vasmant released the follow up, Timing’s End, and on 26 May she will perform a live set on the award-winning Worldwide FM platform. For the latest info on her many activities visit www.facebook.com/RebeccaVasmant

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide visit www.borntobewide.co.uk

