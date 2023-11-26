Under the Radar: Ravelston

The forthcoming single from producer and DJ Ravelston combines quirky French dialogue with mbira and bongos, write Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon

Ravelston

Edinburgh label Paradise Palms has a track-record of working with exciting music, and its latest release by Ravelston is no exception. The producer and DJ moved to the capital several years ago, having cut his teeth running club nights in Oxford before a move to Bristol, where he co-founded the Moving Heads festival.

In parallel, he built a career composing for film and TV, with his relocation leading him to begin releasing his own tracks, although the artistic name came from the George Orwell book Keep The Aspidistra Flying, and not the genteel Edinburgh suburb.

Drawing on a multitude of influences including disco, techno and house, his sound has an atmospheric, otherworldly vibe, which is taken to new dimensions on forthcoming single Adventures In Retail. Likely to appeal to fans of Lemon Jelly, it combines quirky French dialogue with mbira and bongos.

Released on 8 December at the Private Jet room in Edinburgh’s Oracle bar, it will be accompanied by a video and on 10 December there will also be a Hidden Door fundraiser show at The Hub. We look forward to some special remixes and an album later in 2024. See https://paradisepalmsrecords.bandcamp.com

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide, www.borntobewide.co.uk Find them on Twitter @olafwide and @newfoundsound