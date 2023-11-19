Under the Radar: Quinny
After a stranger put nearly £1,000 in his guitar case while he was busking in Glasgow, Quinny went viral with a segment on STV News. To date, he’s been championed by Tenement TV, BBC Scotland, NetSounds and Amazing Radio, supported Gerry Cinnamon, UTR favourites Catholic Action, The Vegan Leather and Savage Mansion, toured the US, the UK, and his adopted home of Australia, and his music has been featured in several short films.
He also performs in comedy rap band Jimmy Lit alongside his brother, the actor Martin Quinn (Star Trek, Derry Girls, Limmy's Show), who helped persuade Richard Wilson (aka Victor Meldrew in One Foot in the Grave) to star in the music video for Christmas Gear.
It’s since become a tradition to release a Christmas single and music video and host a live gig. Boxing Day Bells is out 24 November, with Quinny’s Crimbo Craptacular taking place at Glasgow’s Stereo on 21 December. Pre-save the single at https://quinny.ffm.to/boxingdaybells for a discount on tickets. More information at https://linktr.ee/quinnysmusic
Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide, www.borntobewide.co.uk Find them on Twitter @olafwide and @newfoundsound
Off Axis is an artist-to-artist, non-profit gig swap network, enabling bands and solo acts to build a nationwide fanbase by playing meaningful gigs throughout the UK. They offer a transparent touring model, where musicians keep 100 per cent of profits, showcase at festivals and benefit from expert mentoring. If you have a hometown fanbase, you can join, it’s free, supported by Creative Scotland register https://offaxistours.com