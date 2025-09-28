Under the Radar: Quad90

Quad90

Quad90 have just launched a promising debut album with hints of early Bananarama and 80s indie pop, write Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon

Quad90 burst into the collective conscious in 2023 with their debut single Le Blank, a groove-laden masterpiece inspired by disco and guaranteed to appeal to fans of Charlotte Gainsbourg. It led to an invitation to appear on Amy Lamé’s 6Music show and laid the foundation for a range of media support. This included follow-up Unequal Division being made Radio Scotland’s Single Of The Week.

Quad90 is fronted by vocalists and lyricists Amelia Lironi and Naomi Mackay, who met while studying at Glasgow Riverside College. The duo co-write and perform with Douglas MacIntrye (guitar), Douglas Hannah (drums), Laughlin Allan (bass) and producer Samuel Joseph Smith, who also plays synths.

Citing Chic, Blondie and Diana Ross as influences, Quad90 also have a hint of early Bananarama, not to mention 80s indie pop, and they have played support slots for legends including the BMX Bandits, Mackenzies, Port Sulphur and Sexual Objects,

On Friday the band launched their eponymous debut album on Last Night From Glasgow Records, with a fetching yellow vinyl version locally sourced at East Lothian’s Sea Bass pressing plant. Look out for forthcoming shows at Edinburgh College of Art on 8 November and Glasgow’s Mono on 12 December, see www.linktr.ee/Quad90.project

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide, see www.borntobewide.co.uk