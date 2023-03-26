Under the Radar: Psweatpants

Glasgow-based rapper Psweatpants is a serial collaborator with a slick sound, write Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon

Psweatpants

Growing up in South London, Psweatpants absorbed a variety of musical influences via his family, including grime from his brother, reggae from his dad and gospel thanks to his mother. However, it was only when he moved to Glasgow as a student, that he started writing and recording his own songs, which soon ended up being played on Radio Scotland and Radio 1.

In 2022 Psweatpants was the winner of the best hip-hop act in the Scottish Alternative Music Awards and also found himself nominated for the Sound of Young Scotland at the Scottish Album of the Year awards. Like fellow rapper BEMZ, who he supported at a sold-out show at King Tut’s in Glasgow, the Londoner has a track record of collaborating with a diverse range of acts including VLURE, Washngton and Parliamo guitarist Finn Freeburn-Morrison. And true to form, new single A Slick One, which was released this week, sees him team up with MC ThreeOh and producer Louis Seivwright.

A mix tape is set to follow on 20 April and there are already several festivals in the diary, including Stag & Dagger, Kelburn Garden Party and Otherlands. See https://linktr.ee/Psweatpants

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide, www.borntobewide.co.uk Find them on Twitter @olafwide and @newfoundsound