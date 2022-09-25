Under the Radar: Poster Paints

Poster Paints

Poster Paints are an exciting duo featuring Carla J Easton (TeenCanteen) and Simon Liddell (Frightened Rabbit / Olympic Swimmers). Their self-titled debut album, recorded remotely during lockdown, is released on 14 October – a co-promo from Glasgow’s excellent Olive Grove Records and Brooklyn-based indie label Ernest Jenning Record Co, supported by Creative Scotland.

The pair have enlisted an impressive group of musical friends on the album too, including Jonny Scott (CHVRCHES), Lomond Campbell, Graeme Smillie (Arab Strap), Suse Bear, Andy Monaghan (Frightened Rabbit), Amanda Williams (AMA JANE), Gabbie Coenan (RVBY MY DEAR), and Canadian musicians Andrew Chung and Laura Hickli.

They’ve supported Belle & Sebastian, Teenage Fanclub and Admiral Fallow and been championed by Marc Riley on BBC Radio 6 Music and Phoebe I-H and Shereen Cutkelvin on BBC Introducing in Scotland.

Catch them live for their album party at The Glad Cafe in Glasgow on 22 October, with support from Flinch and Simply Thrilled (DJ Set). See https://posterpaints.bandcamp.com/

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide, www.borntobewide.co.uk Find them on Twitter @olafwide and @newfoundsound