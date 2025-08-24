Under the Radar: Possibly Jamie
Glasgow-based Possibly Jamie, aka Jamie Rees, is a talented multi-instrumentalist, singer, songwriter and producer who’s creating provocative, electronic art-pop for the dance floor.
Drawing equally on his classical music upbringing (playing accordion, piano and violin) and influences including Bjork, Charli XCX, Kate Bush and FKA Twigs, Rees approaches topics like queer masculinity, apathy, obsession, and heartbreak with a dark sense of humour, creating masterful electronic pop gems. His latest single, FTDJ, was released earlier this month with a remix courtesy of Under The Radar favourite EYVE. He’s been championed by Phoebe Inglis-Holmes via BBC Introducing, Future Hits Radio and Amazing Radio, and has been featured in publications including The Skinny and EQ Music Blog.
His next single, Sorry About Him, is released on Friday and is taken from his EP Male Pattern Narcissism, out on 26 September. Catch him live supporting hyperpop duo food house at Glasgow’s King Tut’s on 3 September, followed by London’s The Finsbury on 17 September, see https://www.instagram.com/possiblypossiblyjamie
Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide, see www.borntobewide.co.uk
