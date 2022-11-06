Under the Radar: Plasmas

PLASMAS

PLASMAS met while studying in Dundee and have developed into a tight unit, crafting songs with uplifting harmonies and a reverb-infused guitar sound reminiscent of The Cure. Their EP, titled A Summer’s Day Can Break Your Heart, was released last week on local label Juteopolis Records, and the five-piece have enjoyed plays from BBC Introducing and Amazing Radio.

Taking the reins of all aspects of the creative process, the band’s guitarist Conor McBay designs their striking single artwork, while the video accompanying the track See It Through is well worth a watch. Drawing on the 90s teen-movie aesthetic the song was imagined in, it recreates a 90s bedroom, with old music magazines sourced from charity shops adorning the walls and a camcorder effect added on close up shots.

PLASMAS plan to host an online series describing the making of each of the tracks on A Summer’s Day Can Break Your Heart, and they play Dundee venue Hunter S Thompson on 18 November. They have just finished recording their next EP with Gerry Cinnamon producer Jamie Holmes, and go on tour in early 2023. See www.facebook.com/PLASMASBAND

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide, www.borntobewide.co.uk Find them on Twitter @olafwide and @newfoundsound