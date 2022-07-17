Under the radar: Pizza Crunch

Pizza Crunch

In their short time performing, they’ve played sold-out shows at the likes of King Tuts Wah Wah Hut and secured slots at Left of the Dial festival in Rotterdam and Stockton Calling.

Support has come from Steve Lamacq on BBC Radio 6 Music, Phoebe I-H and Shereen Cutkelvin on BBC Introducing in Scotland, Jim Gellatly, Amazing Radio, Clunk Magazine and more.

They’ve just released their blistering new single Wilting Youth and been announced for the Off Axis Seedlings Stage at Belladrum Tartan Heart Festival on 30 July, followed by a headline show at Mad Hatters in Inverness on 13 August with support from UTR favourites Katie Gregson-Macleod and The Dazed Digital Age. On 27 August they headline a night as part of King Tuts Summer Nights festival in Glasgow. See https://www.facebook.com/pizzacrunchmusic

Olaf Furniss and Derick Mackinnon run music industry seminar and social night Born To Be Wide, www.borntobewide.co.uk Find them on Twitter @olafwide and @newfoundsound